Credit: Courtesy Barry Jackson

Barry Jackson

Jackson has lived in Rockville for almost 20 years with his family and is the president of the King Farm Citizens Assembly, he wrote in an email to MoCo360. He works as a communications advisor in the Office of the Chief of Staff at AARP and is on the Board of the Rockville Area Village Exchange (RAVE), a non-profit organization that helps seniors socialize and age in place. According to his campaign website, he has been an active voice advocating for pedestrian safety and increased police coverage.