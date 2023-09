Credit: Courtesy Danniel Belay

Danniel Belay

Belay is an intelligence operations specialist for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to his LinkedIn profile. In an email to MoCo360, he said that he has worked in the federal service for about four years and has lived in Rockville for about five years. From 2020 to 2022 he served on the City of Rockville’s Board of Supervisors of Elections.