Harold Hodges

Hodges is a 14-year Rockville resident and is originally from Los Angeles, California, according to his Rockville City Council application. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the chief executive officer of TutorCoachPool and the director of finance and administration at the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin (ICPRB). According to the communications director at ICPRB, Hodges no longer works at the organization.