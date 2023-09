Credit: Courtesy Kate Fulton

Kate Fulton

Fulton has lived with her family in Rockville for nearly 14 years, and has led a career in government as a lawyer, policy-maker, chief of staff and chief operating officer, she wrote in an email to MoCo360. According to her campaign website, her government career has spanned 20 years. She works as the chief operating officer at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, division of supervision and regulation.