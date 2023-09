Marissa Valeri

Credit: Image courtesy of Crystal Scott

Valeri has lived in Rockville for 13 years and is a community leader and advocate for pedestrian and public safety, her campaign website states. She works as a physician outreach specialist for the Montgomery County Medical Society and is the cofounder and chair of the Rockville Pedestrian Advocacy Committee and has served on the Twinbrook Community Association’s Executive Committee for the past five years, she wrote in an email to MoCo360.