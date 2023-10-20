Credit: www.rockvillemd.gov

Mark Pierzchala

Why are you running for this position?

No one else has the vision, knowledge, and willingness to lead Rockville fully in the 21st century. I am willing to take on the tough issues directly. I have been the leader from a council seat.

What makes you the best candidate (qualities, attributes, experience, skills, etc.)?

My 12 years of strong experience and unmatched record of success. No other current elected official has come close to my record of accomplishment, including several big and controversial successes regarding housing (of all kinds), economic development, and the environment. I have stood up for the powerless and stood up to the powerful. I have served from the Great Recession through the pandemic.

What would be three priorities for you if elected?

All on behalf of our children, grandchildren, and retiring elders:

We need a much larger housing supply. This is the only way to keep housing prices in line for families and children when they become young adults.

Town Center improvement in particular but economic development in general: We need to be much more encouraging to business investment in our City.

Environment, including the issues of I-270 widening and refill development.

What is the most important issue happening in the city, and how do you plan to address it?

The fact that our housing costs are so high that our own children cannot afford to live here. It’s a real shame.

What is the best aspect of the city and how will you enhance it?

We have such a wealth of people and talent and a wealth of resources. We need to stop squandering them. We make use of our talent by taking the vitriol out of Rockville politics, by facing the facts, and by treating each other with respect.

There are four referenda questions on the ballot this election for Rockville voters: Lower the voting age to 16, Permit noncitizens to vote, Set term limits, Create representative districts. Where do you stand on the four referenda questions?

Lower the voting age to 16: No

Permit noncitizens to vote: No

Term limits: No

Representative Districts: Yes

In July, the County Council passed the rent stabilization bill, which will go into effect in Spring 2024. However, Rockville is exempt from the law. Where do you stand on the issue of implementing rent stabilization in your city?

I’m not in favor. The County bill is ill-formed, helps few, scares away developers, and will raise homeowners’ taxes and renters’ costs in the long term by widening the gap between supply (not enough) and demand (much higher than supply).

Lastly, a fun question: Where is your favorite place to grab a bite to eat/favorite recreation place in Rockville?

Giuseppi’s Pizza.