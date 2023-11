Credit: www.rockvillemd.gov

Monique Ashton

Monique Ashton is a currently Rockville city councilmember, first elected to the council during the 2019 elections. She is a 19-year Rockville resident and mother of three to two children and a dog, according to her campaign website. In her professional life, Ashton serves as an executive vice president at Ogilvy, which is based in the Washington, D.C. metro area.