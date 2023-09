Richard Gottfried

Credit: Courtesy RIchard Gottfried

Gottfried is a certified public accountant (CPA) who started his own practice in Rockville in 1990, his business website states. He has lived in Rockville for 33 years and is a part-time adjunct instructor at Montgomery College and creator of the Washington Area Tennis Association, he wrote in an email to MoCo360. In addition, Gottfried ran for the Montgomery County Council in 2018 and the Rockville City Council in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.