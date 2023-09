Credit: Courtesy Ricky F. Mui

Ricky Mui

Mui is a member of Rockville’s Human Services Advisory Commission, and was appointed in 2022, according to the City of Rockville. He works as a management consultant at Accenture consulting firm and has lived in Rockville since Oct. 2020, he wrote in an email to MoCo360. In addition, he is a 12-year U.S. Navy veteran and was a naval officer for 10 of those years, according to his campaign website.