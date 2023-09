Andrew Jaye Wildman

Party: Democrat

Age: 75

Residence: Westminster (Carroll County)

Education: Franklin High School, Reisterstown, Maryland

Current/Most Recent Position: Author/self-employed

Past Elected Office/Campaign Experience: Unaffiliated write-in candidate for U.S. senator from Maryland (2022); unaffiliated write-in candidate for U.S House of Representatives/Maryland Dist. 8 (2014)

Campaign Website: https://wildmanforussenate.com