Jerome M. Segal

Age: 79

Residence: Silver Spring (Montgomery County)

Education: City College of New York (B.A.); University of Minnesota (M.P.A); University of Michigan (Ph.D.)

Current/Most Recent Position: College lecturer/author

Past Elected Office/Campaign Experience: Candidate for Democratic nomination, Maryland governor (2022); Bread and Roses Party nominee for president (2020); candidate for Democratic nomination, U.S. senator from Maryland (2018)

Facebook Page: https://www.segalforsenate.org/