Ray Bly

Age:74

Residence: Jessup (Howard County)

Education: Howard Community College (A.A.); studied at University of Baltimore

Current/Most Recent Position: Small business owner

Past Elected Office/Recent Campaign Experience: Candidate for Republican nomination, U.S. House of Representatives/Maryland Dist. 7 (2022); candidate for Republican nomination, U.S. House of Representatives/Maryland Dist. 7 (2020); candidate for Republican nomination, U.S. House of Representatives/Maryland Dist. 7 (2018); candidate for Republican nomination, U.S. House of Representatives/Maryland Dist. 7 (2016); candidate for Republican nomination, U.S. House of Representatives/Maryland Dist. 7 (2014);

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006636978715