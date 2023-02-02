Welcome, readers, to MoCo360!

What’s a MoCo360?

It’s the evolution of Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat into one brand and one fully integrated site to serve you.

Many readers have pointed out correctly that “Bethesda Beat” no longer captured the scope of our journalism and service. And this name seeks to rectify that.

MoCo360 reflects our aim to span the breadth of Montgomery County and the depth of its communities. We aim to apply all of our journalism—breaking news, long-form features, everything in between—to represent all of our neighbors. You know our coverage of Bethesda, Rockville and Chevy Chase. Now we’re expanding, from Poolesville to Burtonsville, Olney to Takoma Park. Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit near Montgomery Village

Our goal has long been to provide smart, trustworthy coverage that holds power to account, crystallizes our neighbors’ joys and explores their issues.

Advertisement

Yet, with our new name and site, we’re expanding our mission. We want to bring residents together with timely news, award-winning coverage and community-building events—to help Montgomery County “circle up,” if you will.

Across all our platforms—digital, social, print, events—we want to inform, inspire and connect, empowering our neighbors (that means you!) to engage in community life and effect positive change.

You’re at the center of this effort, and you’re already here. If you haven’t yet, subscribe to our daily MoCo360 Today newsletter or to the weekly Politics Briefing or School Notes newsletters. Click on the “Circle Up” button at the top of this page for ways to participate in our coverage and events. To learn more about why we do what we do, check out our About Us page.

Advertisement

Don’t think Bethesda Magazine is going away. In fact, it’s getting better. Keep an eye out in coming months for content and design improvements that will make it even more relevant, fresh and indispensable.

Thanks for reading, and thanks for being a part of this brilliant, diverse community we aim to serve.

Anne Tallent is the executive editor of Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat.

Advertisement