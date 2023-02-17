A doctor is facing charges related to the sexual assault of two patients at a Silver Spring urgent care facility, Montgomery County police announced Thursday.

According to a news release, two women have alleged that Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Malik, 58, groped, inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted them during a routine exam at the Advanced Walk-in Urgent Care at 10800 Lockwood Drive.

Malik was arrested Thursday outside the facility and has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, police said. County donating 10,000 laptops to help low-income residents

He is being held at the county’s Central Processing Unit and is currently awaiting a bond hearing, according to the release.

Police said they believe there may be other victims of sexual assault and are asking them to contact the Special Victims Investigation Division at 240-773-5400.

Richard Finci, Malik’s attorney, did not immediately respond to Moco360’s requests for comment.

Advertisement