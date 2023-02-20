This item was originally published 2:05 p.m. Feb. 18, 2023. It was updated at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 20, 2023 with additional information.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot after an argument on a Metrobus in White Oak Friday night, according to Montgomery County Police.

Justice T’Ziyan Elliott, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the police. Displaced residents relocated after Saturday fire at Silver Spring high-rise

Montgomery County Police Department 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the 14300 block of Lockwood Drive at 7:40 p.m. to a report of a man being shot inside the bus, according to a release from the police.

The assailant had exited the bus and run from the location, according to police.

MCPD said there had been an altercation between the shooter and the victim. Elliott had been sitting in the back of the bus when the suspect came onboard and confronted him. After words had been exchanged between the two, the assailant pulled out a gun, shot the victim and fled the scene.

Advertisement

Montgomery County and Metro Transit Police are asking for passengers who were on the Metro bus and left after the shooting to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Police stated a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect. Officials said callers may choose to remain anonymous.