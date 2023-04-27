Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) of Takoma Park has completed his chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma, with preliminary scans showing him to be in remission, the congressman announced in a press release Thursday.

Raskin said a midterm positron emission tomography (PET scan) report shows as “negative” for any discernible cancer cells, and he has a preliminary diagnosis of being “in remission” from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with a 90% prognosis of no relapse. USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Olney

“I feel love and gratitude not just for my family, my friends, my constituents and my colleagues but for the many thousands of people—both Marylanders and those of you living much further away—who have reached out to me over the last five months with expressions of prayer, best wishes, concern, solidarity, sympathy and moral encouragement—not to mention beautiful gifts of bandanas, homemade scarves and sweaters, Capitol Police baseball caps, hospital scrubs, wool hats, chocolate chip cookies, mandel bread, pea soup, vegan matzoh ball soup, and gorgeous paintings, poems and letters that I will treasure forever,” Raskin wrote in an open letter.

Raskin, whose congressional district includes much of Montgomery County, announced he had been diagnosed with lymphoma in December and would undergo chemotherapy.

Raskin was the lead House impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of then-president Donald Trump and served on the Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack.

He was elected Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee for the 118th Congress, which began Jan. 3.

