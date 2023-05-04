Freshman Del. Joe Vogel (D-Dist. 17) has filed to run for Maryland congressional District 6, just hours after its current representative, Democrat David Trone, announced he would be running for U.S. Senate in a bid to succeed Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

Vogel, who is among the first members of Gen-Z elected to the State House, has filed the Vogel for Congress campaign with the Federal Election Commission. He is preparing to make an announcement next week, according to a source close to Vogel directly involved with preparing for the announcement who was not authorized to speak on the record.

Cardin announced Monday he would not seek reelection. Trone’s campaign leaves the field open for candidates for that congressional seat.

Vogel, 26, currently represents parts of Rockville and Gaithersburg in the Maryland General Assembly and recently finished his first legislative session. Parents charged with 2022 murder of 17-year-old daughter in Montgomery Village

The source noted that Vogel is staffing an experienced campaign.

The team includes:

Greg Minoff: Founder and president of Blue Wall Mail, a direct mail political consulting firm. He managed President Joe Biden’s Iowa mail plan. Former Montgomery County executive candidate David Blair was a previous client.

Lauren Dikis: Former finance director for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), she is managing director at New Blue Interactive, a Democratic campaign strategy firm

Cayce McCabe and Jenna Kruse: Media consultants who helped to elect U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), the first member of Gen-Z elected to Congress.

Margie Omero and Michelle Mayorga: Principal and senior vice president (respectively) of Pollster GBAO, a public opinion research and political strategy firm. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) is a former client

The source said Vogel is also being advised by people who formerly advised Trone and formerly advised U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).



Vogel is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and education and revenues subcommittees. This session, several pieces of legislation he sponsored passed, including a bill establishing a Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention, and the Josh Siems Act, which will require stronger and increased fentanyl testing for overdose patients in Maryland hospitals.