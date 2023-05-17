Two members of Montgomery County’s legislative delegation—Dels. Marc Korman and David Moon—are moving up the leadership ranks in the House of Delegates, Speaker Adrienne A. Jones announced in a news release Wednesday.

Jones appointed Moon (D-Dist. 20) as majority leader and named Korman (D-Dist. 16) as the chair of the Environment and Transportation Committee. Korman was previously the House majority leader.

Korman has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2015 and represents parts of Bethesda, North Bethesda, Potomac and Rockville. The new role is considered a move up for Korman. Committee chairmanships are considered higher leadership positions in Annapolis than most leadership posts, except for House speaker and Senate president.

Korman said he is looking forward to leading the committee as it works to make improvements in the state's transportation system and protect the environment.

“The committee has this terrific jurisdiction. We’ll be working on creating a safe and efficient transportation network, transitioning over to electric and zero emissions, addressing housing affordability, protecting our bay and other natural sources and supporting our community. It’s a really exciting opportunity,” Korman said.

Korman has been a critic of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) administration’s handling of the I-495/I-270 project. In this position, Korman will now play a key role in shaping the direction Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) administration decides to take when it comes to widening I-495 and I-270 and expanding the American Legion Bridge.

Korman also said he “loves” that he is passing the majority leader torch to Moon.

“We’ve known each other a long time, so it’s very exciting,” Korman said.

Moon will lead the debate for the Democratic Party on the House floor. He has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2015 and represents parts of Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

“It’s an honor to be chosen by Speaker Jones, and frankly, it’s gonna be exciting to help lead one of the largest and most diverse Democratic majorities in the modern era. We’re over 100 members strong,” Moon said. “The job for me is really going to be to figure out how I can best help develop consensus among this group on how to best help Marylanders. So, it’s an exciting new challenge.”

In other appointments, Del. Jared Solomon (D-Dist. 18) was made chair of the Personnel Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee. Solomon represents parts of Silver Spring, Bethesda and Wheaton.