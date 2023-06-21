Skyrocketing auto thefts have driven Montgomery County Police this month to relaunch the auto crime unit that had been disbanded as part of budget cuts in Montgomery County’s 2021 budget.

The county has seen a nearly 89% increase in thefts from the same time in 2022, according to Sean Gagen, captain of the Major Crimes Division. Increases in car theft, especially among Kias and Hyundais, also reflect a nationwide trend.

Gagen said the Auto Theft Enforcement Section collaborates with districts and ensures they have the proper resources to address car theft. The section is comprised of six officers.

“They work very closely with the districts to make sure that they are aware of the different areas within the districts that are being targeted primarily by thieves or by different groups,” Gagen said.

According to Gagen, the third and fourth districts of the county, which encompass Silver Spring and Wheaton, have seen the highest rates of auto theft.

Frankie Fritz, 28, experienced the spike firsthand when his Hyundai Sonata was stolen from a private garage at his residence in downtown Silver Spring.

Fritz said that on April 16, he went out to his car to retrieve some items. When he entered the garage, he was met with a shock.

“I realized that not only were the items not there, the car was gone,” Fritz said.

He then called his insurance company and the non-emergency line of the Montgomery County Police Department. Fritz said he was able to view the garage security camera footage and witnessed three people stealing his car the night before. He said it made him feel helpless.

“It’s just kind of depressing,” Fritz said. “There’s nothing left to do but wait.”

Police put out an announcement that the car was stolen, and it was recovered quickly after that in College Park, Fritz said. All the property in the car, like his work laptop and tax documents, were also recovered, Fritz said.

While Fritz said he was relieved to get his vehicle back, he had another problem — the car was totaled. He said he lost his primary mode of transportation for months while it was getting repaired, which was very difficult.

Fritz theorized the thieves were taking part in the TikTok trend where “Kia Boys” steal cars for joy rides and ditch them after a crash.

The viral videos feature a group of young men explaining how to steal a Kia or Hyundai vehicle using a USB cable and screwdriver.

“When my car was recovered, I found the USB cable and the screwdriver that they used. That was all left in the car,” Fritz said. “It was very similar to the exact same trend seen elsewhere.”

Fritz said that these videos have created a huge problem for car owners and young people who may be easily influenced.

“I do think that it is encouraging young people to engage in dangerous behavior, and it’s unfortunate that accounts are doing these kinds of things to get a lot of views,” Fritz said.

John O’Donnell, president and CEO of Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association (WANADA), said that the Kia Boys video is playing a huge role in auto thefts and laments that it lives online.

“Why is that video still out there?” O’Donnell said.

Kia and Hyundai settled a $200 class-action million lawsuit in May with customers, which will “provide cash compensation to customers who suffered theft-related losses or damage not covered by insurance” and allow eligible owners to download a software upgrade that prevents theft.

Fritz advises people to “get the software updates as soon as they’re able to,” since it is available now.

In addition to manufacturer issues and online videos, Fritz said that the lack of accountability for thieves is causing car thefts to spike.

“I don’t feel like people are being held accountable because this is an escalating thing that’s continuing to happen,” Fritz said.

O’Donnell agrees.

“Thieves have figured out that they will not be pursued,” O’Donnell said. “That has emboldened them.”

He said he is glad it has been reinstated and that it is necessary.

O’Donnell emphasized that auto fraud does not just affect residents, it also impacts car dealers. He said every dealership is at risk of auto theft, especially Kia and Hyundai dealers.

“If [thieves] are unsuccessful at one dealership, they simply move on to the next and do so rapidly,” O’Donnell said.

He said that this has negatively impacted business for many dealerships.

Also, Hyundais and Kias make up almost 50% of the stolen vehicles in the county, Gagen said.

According to police records posted online, no one has been arrested for auto theft in June.

Gagen said that the Auto Theft Enforcement Section is working hard to hold these thieves accountable. In Maryland, motor vehicle theft is “a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. In addition, the defendant is required to restore the motor vehicle or, if not possible, to pay the owner the full value of the vehicle

“Our main purpose is to identify individuals and/or groups that are responsible for auto thefts here in the county and regionally,” Gagen said.

Gagen offered tips on how motorists can secure their cars:

– Lock your car

– Do not leave keys in the car

– Do not leaving the car running while running an errand or picking up food

– Do not leave valuables in the car

Also, a recent flyer from Montgomery County Police encourages residents to use anti-theft devices, like wheel locks.

“[Thieves] go around, checking car handles, and if a car is locked, they’re less inclined to try to break into that vehicle,” Gagen said.

If someone’s car is stolen, Gagen advises people to notify the county police department promptly.

“If a car is stolen, we want to know that as soon as possible. We also like to know if the vehicle has the ability to be tracked, and the earlier we know that the more likely we are to locate that vehicle,” Gagen said.

If a county resident’s car is stolen, they can call the Montgomery County Police’s non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.