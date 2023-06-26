Due to the high volume of public interest surrounding tomorrow’s Board of Education meeting, Montgomery County Public Schools recently issued a public safety announcement and temporary modification of its public access policies at school board headquarters.

Hundreds of protesters are anticipated to rally outside of 850 Hungerford Drive in Rockville beginning around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, stemming from the district’s no-opt-out policy when it comes to the use of LGBTQ+ inclusive storybooks in school.

On June 6, hundreds of protesters converged at the board headquarters to demand the restoration of an opt-out for families claiming religious exemption from the inclusive curriculum, garnering national attention. Advocates say they suspect the upcoming protest may generate a much higher turnout. MCPS joins federal lawsuit against social media giants

Local religious groups such as Family Rights for Religious Freedom and the Coalition of Virtue have expressed an intent in rallying outside the school board—as have Moms for Liberty, a right-wing national group that earned a spot on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of documented hate and extremist groups.

Because of the large number of protesters anticipated at tomorrow’s board meeting, MCPS stated Monday that they will be implementing the following safety measures:

Access to the school board’s building will be limited to “scheduled speakers, invited attendees and other guests,” up to room capacity.

No overflow room will be provided.

The building’s east side parking lot will be the designated area for large gatherings.

“Thank you for your cooperation and continued commitment to fostering a safe and respectful environment within our community,” the MCPS announcement reads.

