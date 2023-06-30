Starting Saturday, cannabis will be legal for those 21 or older to buy and consume recreationally in Maryland. Various dispensaries across Montgomery County have upgraded their medical licenses to standard adult-use licenses, making them eligible to serve consumers under this new law.

Per the Maryland Cannabis Administration, adult consumers can buy “legal, tested and safer” cannabis from a list of approved dispensaries. Montgomery County is home to 18 of those dispensaries, and they are listed below:

Potomac Holistics 4808 Physicians Lane Suite #212, Rockville, MD 20850 Trulieve 12200-B Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 Liberty Cannabis 12001 Nebel St., Rockville, MD 20852 Peake ReLeaf 2001 Chapman Ave., Rockville, MD 20852 Ethos Rockville Cannabis Dispensary 4007 Norbeck Road Unit A Rockville, MD 20853 gLeaf Rockville 808 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850

Bethesda RISE Bethesda 10401 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 210 Bethesda, MD 20814 Health for Life Bethesda 4909 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814

Gaithersburg Green Care Medical 106 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Curaleaf Gaithersburg 10011 Stedwick Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20886

Germantown

Bloom Medicinals 11530 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20876 Zen Leaf Germantown 13007 Wisteria Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Burtonsville Herbiculture 4009 Sandy Spring Road Unit #101, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Silver Spring RISE Silver Spring 7900 Fenton St., Silver Spring, MD 20910 Herbafi 8413 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910 Peninsula Alternative Health 12355 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906

Olney

Sweetspot Cannabis Dispensary 18070 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD 20832

Chevy Chase Columbia Care Dispensary Chevy Chase 4609 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase, MD 20815