Starting Saturday, cannabis will be legal for those 21 or older to buy and consume recreationally in Maryland. Various dispensaries across Montgomery County have upgraded their medical licenses to standard adult-use licenses, making them eligible to serve consumers under this new law.

Per the Maryland Cannabis Administration, adult consumers can buy “legal, tested and safer” cannabis from a list of approved dispensaries. Montgomery County is home to 18 of those dispensaries, and they are listed below:

Rockville

Potomac Holistics4808 Physicians Lane Suite #212, Rockville, MD 20850 
Trulieve12200-B Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 
Liberty Cannabis12001 Nebel St., Rockville, MD 20852 
Peake ReLeaf2001 Chapman Ave., Rockville, MD 20852 
Ethos Rockville Cannabis Dispensary4007 Norbeck Road Unit A Rockville, MD 20853 
gLeaf Rockville808 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850 

Bethesda

RISE Bethesda10401 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 210 Bethesda, MD 20814 
Health for Life Bethesda4909 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 

Gaithersburg

Green Care Medical106 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877 
Curaleaf Gaithersburg10011 Stedwick Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20886 

Germantown

Advertisement
Bloom Medicinals11530 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20876 
Zen Leaf Germantown13007 Wisteria Drive, Germantown, MD 20874 

Burtonsville

Herbiculture4009 Sandy Spring Road Unit #101, Burtonsville, MD 20866 

Silver Spring

RISE Silver Spring7900 Fenton St., Silver Spring, MD 20910
Herbafi8413 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910 
Peninsula Alternative Health12355 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906 

Olney

Advertisement
Sweetspot Cannabis Dispensary18070 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD 20832 

Chevy Chase

Columbia Care Dispensary Chevy Chase4609 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 