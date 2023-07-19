The Linden Oak tree, which has been around since before the American Revolution, was cut down and removed Tuesday.

A county forestry crew chopped down the tree from the top down and the outside in, using chainsaws and woodchippers.

The crew had to use a crane and sky bucket to get to the top of the towering tree, which was around 100 feet tall in its prime.

A 12-foot stump remains, a reminder of the tree that died in 2022 and served as a quintessential piece of history for many members of the community. [WTOP News]

Montgomery College hosts community job fair Wednesday

Montgomery County is hosting a community job fair at their Rockville campus today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be in the gym of the Physical Education building.

There will be over 70 businesses represented, such as Montgomery County Police, Montgomery County Government, U.S. Secret Services, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Washington Commanders.

The event’s flyer said career-seekers should “dress for success.”

The college will also host a Montgomery County Public Schools job fair in August at their Rockville campus. [Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery Parks celebrates Latino Conservation Week with event series

Montgomery Parks is hosting events from July 15-23 for the tenth annual Latino Conservation Week.

This week was coined by the Hispanic Access Foundation in 2014 to encourage Latinos in the area to come together to protect natural resources and enjoy the outdoors.

Upcoming events include Kayak Clean-Up at Lake Needwood on July 19 and Nature Walks at Brookside Gardens on July 21 and 22. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 88 degrees and 63% humidity

