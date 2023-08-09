A federal judge peppered attorneys with questions for over three hours during a hearing Wednesday morning in the lawsuit filed against Montgomery County Public Schools over its no-opt-out approach to reading elementary-level LGBTQ+ inclusive materials in school.

If the plaintiffs’ preliminary motion is granted, the school district could be forced to honor opt-out accommodation requests until the lawsuit’s ultimate resolution.

In a packed courtroom on the fourth floor of the U.S. District Courthouse in Greenbelt, Judge Deborah Boardman heard verbal arguments from attorneys on both sides of the case—formally known as Mahmoud v. McKnight.

Boardman askeddozens of technical questions about the law and how it applies to their positions. The 10 a.m. hearing continued for over three hours before the judge called for a recess.

Boardman said she would issue a ruling on the motion before Aug. 28—the first day of school for MCPS.

From the outset, Boardman emphasized the “high bar” plaintiffs’ attorneys must meet in order for her to grant their motion for an injunction, calling it “an extraordinary remedy” awarded only upon “clear evidence” supporting the merits of the case.

Advertisement

On behalf of the plaintiffs, attorney Eric Baxter from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty argued that the supplemental English Language Arts books at the heart of the lawsuit should be treated the same way as the Family Life and Sexuality unit of the MCPS health curriculum.

Current state law mandates that all public schools allow opt-outs for families who wish to avoid the substance of this unit for any reason. Baxter suggested that exposure to LGBTQ+ inclusive storybooks would place a “substantial burden” on families who feel the books’ content would create a “pressure to modify” their students’ beliefs.

For the MCPS defendants, Alan Schoenfeld from the law offices of WilmerHale argued that the health unit is completely distinguishable from the English language materials. He noted that while the Family Life and Sexuality unit is regularly scheduled and heavily regulated by the state, the LGBTQ+ storybooks are age-appropriate tools used to teach English literacy and are utilized at teachers’ discretion. The notion that any mention of the LGBTQ+ community must be subject to the same scrutiny as a health textbook is “precisely what this curriculum was introduced to fight against,” Schoenfeld said.

Advertisement

At 8 a.m. before the hearing, a group of approximately 50 people met in a parking lot across the street for a pro-opt-out rally organized by the plaintiffs’ attorneys. County resident Wael Elkoshairi from Family Rights for Religious Freedom—a key leader behind the recent opt-out protests—took the stage to thank people for showing up to support the plaintiffs. The rally was cut short when Greenbelt Police and Department of Homeland Security officers informed attendees the parking lot was private property and needed to be vacated.

After the hearing, advocates on both sides of the opt-out debate told MoCo360 they perceived Boardman to be leaning toward a decision in their favor. Elkoshairi said he thought both sides presented “balanced arguments” and that the judge seemed “on the fence,” adding that he felt optimistic about a favorable ruling.

Trans Maryland’s executive director Lee Blinder—a local advocate for the LGBTQ+ community—said they feel “really confident” in both the outcome of the hearing and, more generally, in the positive direction they believe society is headed when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusivity, calling it an “inevitable trajectory.”

Advertisement