Several Montgomery County and Upper Northwest DC establishments are taking part in the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s summer restaurant week, running Monday through Sept. 3.

Here’s a sampling of the county eateries participating in restaurant week:

All Set

All Set Restaurant & Bar in Silver Spring will offer a $55 dinner special. First course options are oysters Rockefeller, corn chowder or watermelon salad; second course options are pork chops, seared scallops or N.Y. strip steak frites; and desserts are summer berry shortcake, ice cream sandwich or sorbet.

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring; allsetrestaurant.com

Caruso’s

Caruso’s in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose will offer a three-course dinner menu for $40. The restaurant week menu includes the choice of a roasted garlic Caesar salad, tomato and basil caprese or garlic bread for an appetizer; chicken parmesan with spaghetti marinara, alfredo with roasted wild mushrooms and truffle butter or penne alla vodka with peas and prosciutto for an entrée; and a blood orange crème brûlée, mini-Butterfinger ice cream sundae or Sicilian-style cannoli for dessert.

11820 Trade St. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, carusosgrocery.com/pikeandrose

Founding Farmers

Founding Farmers in Potomac will offer lunch for $25 and dinner for $40.

For the first lunch course, diners can choose any table bread or starter for $14.50 or less, for the second course diners can choose any entrée for $22.99 or less and choose any dessert. For dinner, the first course can include any table bread or starter for $14.50 or less, for the second course diners can choose any entrée for $31.99 or less and choose any dessert for the dessert course.

12505 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, wearefoundingfarmers.com/location/moco/

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse

J. Hollinger’s in Silver Spring will offer lunch for $25 per person and dinner for $40 per person.

The lunch menu’s first course includes the choice of corn chowder, deconstructed BLT, lamb meatballs or watermelon tomato salad; the second course includes the choice of steak salad, buttermilk fried chicken, chophouse burger, pappardelle pasta or salmon; the third course includes the choice of tiramisu, chocolate mousse or lemon posset.

With the dinner menu’s first course, patrons can choose between watermelon tomato salad, fried green tomatoes or crabcake. The second course includes the choice of eggplant parmesan, grilled flat iron steak or prime NY strip steak while the third course includes the choice of tiramisu, chocolate mousse, lemon posset or a summer berry compote.

8606 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, jhollingers.com

Matchbox

Matchbox locations in Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring will offer lunch for $25 and dinner for $40.

The lunch menu includes the choice of a simple salad, Caesar salad or arancini for the first course; the second course includes the choice of the bistro burger, fish & chip, or pizza.

The dinner menu will include the choice of apple & pear salad, arancini or three mini burgers for the first course; the second course includes the choice of chicken fettuccini alfredo, miso salmon or pizza; the third course includes the choice of donuts, a brownie a la mode or cheesecake. A wine pairing can be added for an additional $25.

7278 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, 1699 Rockville Pike (Congressional Plaza); Rockville, 919 Ellsworth Dr, Silver Spring, matchboxrestaurants.com

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot in Gaithersburg will offer dinner for $55 per person.

The Melting Pot menu options include cheese fondue, salad, entrée fondue paired with choices ranging from steak, shrimp, ahi tuna and chicken potstickers, and chocolate fondue.

9021 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg, meltingpot.com

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse in Bethesda will offer a $55 dinner menu. It includes entrée choices of filet mignon, pork chops, salmon, chicken or lobster ravioli, plus starters, sides and dessert.

7400 Wisconsin Ave. (Hyatt Regency), Bethesda, mortons.com

Opal

Opal in Chevy Chase, D.C., will offer a $55 dinner menu plus brunch and lunch. As of Monday morning, Opal had not listed a menu on the Restaurant Week website or on its site.

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C., opal-dc.com

This article will be updated as more Restaurant Week menus are posted online.