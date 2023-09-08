Five teenagers were arrested and charged after they were allegedly involved in a fight after the Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Walter Johnson football game on Sept. 1, Montgomery County Police said on Friday.

One of the five, a 16-year-old from Bethesda, was charged as an adult with armed robbery and second-degree assault, police said.

Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, were charged as juveniles with robbery and second-degree assault, and two 15-year-olds were charged with first-degree assault, according to police.

MoCo360 generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.

Police said that a brawl broke out after the football game at the Bethesda Metro station, which is about half a mile from B-CC. Three teens allegedly assaulted and robbed other teen victims. A video of the incident was circulated on social media, police said.

A male victim, along with a parent, reported the assault to police that night, according to police.

Police said they were able to identify the suspects with the help of MCPS leaders.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call the county police’s 2nd district investigation section at 240-773-6710.

MCPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday afternoon.

Also, attorney information for the 16-year-old is not available online at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.