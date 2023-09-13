The following is a chart of the colleges and universities where 2023 graduates from eight Montgomery County high schools applied, were accepted and enrolled. The chart is based on data provided by the schools. The schools are: Albert Einstein in Kensington; Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Walt Whitman and Walter Johnson in Bethesda; Montgomery Blair in Silver Spring; Richard Montgomery and Thomas S. Wootton in Rockville; and Winston Churchill in Potomac.

The information sent by the schools is self-reported by students, so school officials could not guarantee its accuracy. For brevity’s sake, we have limited the list to colleges and universities with at least six applicants from the combined high schools.

Fun facts:

This year, the University of Chicago was the most selective college that accepted at least one student from across the eight Montgomery County high schools, with an overall acceptance rate of just 3.6%.

The most popular school this year among the students of the eight high schools was the University of Maryland, College Park, which racked up 2,606 applications, followed by Montgomery College (968), the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (931) and Pennsylvania State University (904).

The University of Maryland, College Park is taking the most students from the eight schools, with 611 enrollees, followed by Montgomery College (588) and Towson University (125).

Of the Ivy League colleges, Cornell University will be seeing the most Montgomery County students, with 35 enrollees across the eight high schools, followed by the University of Pennsylvania (26), Princeton University (12), Yale University (10), Brown University (9), Columbia University (7), Harvard University (6) and Dartmouth College (2).

Students across the eight high schools applied to colleges in every state, with two students heading to the Aloha State to attend Hawai’i Pacific University.

Several students are traveling across the pond for college at schools such as the University of Glasgow in Scotland (2 enrollments), University College London in England (1 enrollment) and Trinity College Dublin in Ireland (2 enrollments).

The eight high schools are sending a number of graduates to historically Black colleges and universities, including Morgan State University in Baltimore (15 enrollees), Howard University in D.C. (14 enrollees) and Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia (6 enrollees).

This story appears in the September/October issue of Bethesda Magazine.