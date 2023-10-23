Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation representing Montgomery County have been staking out their positions on how the U.S. should respond to the Israel-Hamas war since it began almost two weeks ago, with some driving the federal response.

MoCo360 surveyed senators, Senate candidates and House members representing Montgomery County to gain clarity on their positions on the war, the U.S. response and increases in both anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim hate incidents in the U.S.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) has been a leader on the issue, co-sponsoring a bipartisan resolution condemning the Hamas terrorist attacks last week. Cardin is chair of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. The resolution received support from 99 senators.

On the Senate floor Thursday, Cardin defended Israel’s response to the attacks, and pushed back against the idea they were comparable to Hamas’ terrorism.

“There is no equivalency here,” Cardin said. “This is about Israel’s right to defend itself against a designated terrorist organization. It’s about freeing abducted citizens—women, children, old people—who have been held hostage.”

However, Cardin also said he is concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, but did not address how that is affected by Israel Defense Forces bombing in Gaza.

Advertisement

“Most Palestinians want no part of what Hamas is doing. And I believe we must find a way to support safe passage to those residents of Gaza who are trying to get out,” Cardin said. “We also need to make sure that innocent people stuck there get the food and water and medical needs that they so desperately desire.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has been a prominent voice in addressing concern for Palestinian civilians while also supporting Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. On Thursday, Van Hollen spoke on the Senate floor against a resolution brought forth by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) that Van Hollen said would have not only condemned antisemitic and pro-Hamas speech but also speech made by pro-Palestinian student groups.

While Hawley said the resolution was a response to antisemitic rhetoric on college campuses, Van Hollen said he was concerned the resolution conflated some students’ desire for ceasefire and peace as well as concerns about deaths of Palestinian civilians with antisemitism and support for Hamas.

Advertisement

“This resolution is not about condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel. What this resolution does is condemn certain speech around the country …what this resolution does is attempt to smear students, many of whom engaged in antisemitic remarks but many who did not,” Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen said while some of the instances referenced in the resolution did include antisemitic comments, other students were expressing support for Palestinian civilians, not Hamas terrorists. Van Hollen said he would support a resolution specifically condemning the rise of antisemitism, and also said he’d support a resolution condemning hate crimes, and mentioned the murder of a 6-year-old Palestinian child in Chicago. But he said Hawley’s resolution painted “too broad of a brush.”

“[This resolution] is an attempt to say even to those who had legitimate statements to make about war and peace, to smear them all as making antisemitic remarks… there are student groups who may have legitimate concerns about the loss of innocent civilian life in Gaza,” Van Hollen said.

Advertisement

MoCo360 sent a questionnaire to Van Hollen and Cardin, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8), U.S. Rep. and Senate candidate David Trone (D) and Senate candidate Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks last week with questions pertaining to how the country should respond to the war, how they plan to combat hate crimes locally, and how they plan to support local residents affected by the crisis.



Van Hollen and Alsobrooks submitted responses to the questionnaire. A representative for Raskin was not able to submit responses by press time. Representatives for Trone and Cardin did not respond.

“I know that there are citizens across Maryland with deep connections to Israel and at this time they need to know we are standing with them, standing against the horrific attack by Hamas, and showing our support for Israel as they go through one of their darkest times,” Alsobrooks said.

She said it’s important to emphasize that “hate has no place” in Maryland, as the region and the country see an uptick antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes.

Advertisement

“I forcefully and unequivocally condemn the abhorrent attacks against Israel launched by Hamas and other terrorist groups,” Van Hollen wrote in an email to MoCo360. “The staggering loss of innocent life is horrific, and my thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones – and those who have been taken hostage and their families. We must focus on helping Israel defend itself against Hamas and other terrorist organizations. We must also be very clear that Hamas, a terror group, does not represent the Palestinian people.”

Van Hollen and Alsobrooks both said the country’s focus should be on helping Israel defend itself against Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

Van Hollen said his office has been working with the State Department to coordinate safe passage and departure assistance for U.S. citizens from Maryland who are in Israel or Gaza.

Advertisement

Van Hollen said he has worked on the Senate Appropriations Committee to deliver more than $15 million in federal funding from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program this year to “safeguard houses of worship and other institutions across Maryland that are most vulnerable to hate-fueled attacks,” and is currently seeking an increase in those funds for the upcoming fiscal year in wake of recent events.

“Hateful acts aimed against any community must be condemned, but words of condemnation alone are not enough,” Van Hollen said. “During this difficult time, our faith communities must be able to come together and worship freely – and without fear of violence.”

While not answering MoCo360’s questions directly, Raskin and Trone have released multiple statements in regards to the crisis.

Advertisement

“Israel has the indisputable right under international law to engage in military self-defense against this explosion of mass terrorist violence,” Raskin wrote in an Oct. 14 press release. “It may act to stop and repel the violence, completely secure its borders and people, and disarm and neutralize Hamas.”

Raskin’s office also compiled a list of resources for constituents who are in Israel or Palestine or have connections to the region. Those who need immediate help contacting the State Department or another federal agency are encouraged to fill out the office’s privacy release form at https://raskin.house.gov/help-with-a-federal-agency or call Raskin’s district office at 301-354-1000 for assistance.

In an Oct. 8 statement, Trone said the American public should prepare to support Israel’s “right to exist” and said he believes the deaths of Palestinian civilians should be blamed on Hamas and not the Israeli military.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, the Israeli military will likely be forced to enter and take control of Gaza for the foreseeable future to eliminate terrorists, destroy rocket-building infrastructure, and retrieve hostages,” Trone wrote. “Hamas will be responsible for thousands of innocent Palestinian lives that will perish from the savage killings that Hamas initiated.”

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large), who was running for Senate, responded to MoCo360’s questionnaire prior to dropping out of the race on Friday, and also released a statement. He expressed his support for Israel in defending itself against Hamas and concern for hostages, while also voicing his concern for increasing violence affecting innocent civilians.

In response to concerns about hate crimes, Jawando said he is “very concerned” about the risks the situation “poses for the safety of all Montgomery County residents.”

Advertisement

“The County Council has and will continue to be vigilant in responding to acts of hate, and we will not tolerate anyone seeking to do harm to the residents of our county. Our office is closely monitoring extremist threats and will address them accordingly, in coordination with law enforcement,” Jawando wrote to MoCo360 in a text.



“While it is crucial to address the immediate threats, our vision must also extend beyond the present moment. As Chair of the Council’s Education & Culture Committee, I am committed to working with MCPS to stamp out hate and bias in our young people,” Jawando said.