Thanksgiving is approaching on Nov. 23. For those who don’t want to completely prepare a holiday meal at home, there are numerous stores and restaurants in Montgomery County that have you covered.

Balducci’s

This specialty market, located at 10323 Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, offers a Thanksgiving entrée that isn’t turkey for any vegetarians, vegans or anyone looking to switch it up.

Their vegan stuffed squash features roasted acorn squash stuffed with a mixture of quinoa, mushrooms, kale, and tamari topped with a savory vegan granola.

They also offer multiple turkey variations as well. Anyone who wants turkey with a twist can order the apple cider glazed turkey breast, which is topped with an apple cider, honey, and warm spiced glaze.

Their Thanksgiving menu is available until Nov. 25. Food items can be ordered on their website and must be placed at least 24 hours in advance of the store pick-up or home delivery date/time.

Dawson’s Market

This market, located at 225 N Washington St. in Rockville, offers holiday cheese and charcuterie boards as a unique appetizer to the Thanksgiving meal. There are small and large board options.

Also, they have a variety of vegan options, such as Vegan Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Stuffed Acorn Squash, Vegan Turkey Pint, Mac and Cheese (that can be made vegan upon request), vegan mushroom stuffing, Vegan Pumpkin Pie and Vegan Apple Pie.

People can order their Thanksgiving food on their website and must do it by Nov. 18 for pick-up and Nov. 20-22 for delivery.

Great Harvest Bread Company

This bakery, located at 12268 Rockville Pike #A in Rockville, known for its homemade whole-grain bread, is putting a twist on dinner rolls for Thanksgiving.

Their “turkey bread” consists of 11 dinner rolls bordering two bigger pieces of bread to resemble the festive animal. There are a variety of bread roll flavors to choose from, including Whole Wheat Turkey, Virginia Roll (made with real butter and potato), Challah Roll and Cranberry Orange Roll. Orders must be made a day in advance.

They are also serving Stuffing Bread that can be used to make stuffing or for left-over turkey sandwiches the day after Thanksgiving. This can be ordered for pickup between Nov. 20-23. These items, along with many other Thanksgiving specials, can be ordered on their website.

Founding Farmers

The upscale restaurant, located at 12505 Park Potomac Ave. in Potomac, serves a more traditional Thanksgiving meal and can be ordered a la carte or as dinner for four.

For entrees, there’s a choice of turkey, salmon, rib, ham or a veggie loaf. They have classic sides, like cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and black pepper sage gravy. For dessert, there are numerous pie and cheesecake flavors.

The order deadline is noon Nov. 17, and you can order their holiday menu on their website.

Silver Sons and BBQ

For a more casual, laidback restaurant vibe, Silver Sons and BBQ food truck is a good pick for classic Thanksgiving delicacies.

They offer their Pennsylvania Amish Turkey, which features a 48-hour citrus brine, hickory smoked turkey cut into quarters served with cranberry sauce and gravy.

They also have a variety of sides, appetizers and desserts, including challah rolls, cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, duck confit or mushroom stuffing, sticky toffee pudding and a dessert platter.

Items are offered for individual purchase or can be purchased in the dinner for eight bundles.

People can order on their website, and order pick-ups are from 2-6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at 11910 Parklawn Drive in Rockville. Customers should drive around to the back of the building and pick up their orders at the food truck window.