Liquor connoisseurs and retailers might have a reason to be thankful if they claim one of the limited whiskey lotteries available from the Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS).

ABS, the sole source of retail liquor sales in the county, will open registration Dec. 3 for the opportunity to purchase highly sought-after spirits, including Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year, Old Forester 2022 Birthday Bourbon and several rare releases from the Willett Distillery.

ABS is an alcohol wholesaler of beer, wine and spirits for Montgomery County, operating in 27 retail stores. Additionally, ABS manages alcohol licensing, enforcement and education for more than 1,000 businesses, according to ABS Director Kathie Durbin in a press release.

It generates more than $35 million in net income annually, and its profits are used to pay down county debt, with a large portion deposited in the general fund to pay for resident services that County tax dollars would otherwise fund, according to the press release.

These lotteries, which don’t happen often, will be open only to county residents and licensees. The last two publicly promoted lotteries happened in April 2022 and March 2023.

“This year has been outstanding for highly allocated products, and we are pleased to be able to offer a special, second lottery for Montgomery County residents and license holders only,” said ABS Director Kathie Durbin.

ABS expects to release more than 400 bottles for purchase in the lotteries.

All ABS lotteries are free to enter but have residency requirements. All participants must be at least 21.

Lottery registration begins at 12:01 p.m. on Dec. 3, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.

After the lotteries close, a random drawing will occur. The winning numbers will be posted on the ABS website at noon on Dec. 19. Winners can purchase their bottles from a designated store from Jan. 8 through Jan. 28.

Details on how to enter the lottery, including an entry form, are available on the ABS website at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/abs/lottery/.