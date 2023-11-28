This story was published at 1:26 p.m. on Nov. 28. It was updated at 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 28 to include information from a MCPD press release.

A juvenile student was stabbed at Springbrook High School on Tuesday, suffering a head laceration, Montgomery County Police said in radio transmissions.

Police were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the Silver Spring school for a stabbing, according to police radio. Wootton High School temporarily locked down for bomb threat

The victim was transported to Suburban Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police radio transmissions.

Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 12:11 p.m. that one person is in custody for the physical assault.

According to a police press release, Montgomery County Police patrol and Community Engagement Officers responded to the school at approximately 11:28 a.m.

When police arrived, Montgomery County Public Schools security had isolated four male students who were involved in the fight. According to the release, the fight began inside of a school bathroom.

One 17-year-old student was charged with first-degree assault and has since been transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and awaits a bond hearing, according to police.

Two students who were involved in the fight were charged with second-degree assault. And one student was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, the press release said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.