Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, will be from Dec. 7-15 this year. In addition to pulling out their menorahs and dreidels, participants can prepare for the holiday by getting food from numerous restaurants, stores and bakeries in Montgomery County.

Call Your Mother Deli

This eatery markets itself as a “Jew-ish” deli on its website and is located at 11807 Grand Park Ave. at Pike and Rose in North Bethesda.

Their Hanukkah specials include raspberry-guava jelly doughnuts (ordered in a dozen or half dozen) and latke platters (offered in classic or deluxe options) with toppings like homemade apple jam, sour cream and sweet red pepper jelly.

These menu items can be ordered online, and they can be picked up or delivered starting on Dec. 7. The deli said that people should place their orders at least 48 hours in advance of when they want it to be ready.

Dawson’s Market

This market, located at 225 N. Washington St. in Rockville, said its goal is to “be the heart and soul of our community through a strong commitment to local and organic foods.”

The grocery store offers a special Hanukkah menu with many entrees, sides, desserts and drinks, including red wine beef brisket, matzo ball soup, potato latkes, chocolate babka and kosher wines.

Advertisement

They also offer numerous vegan options, including stuffed acorn squash, vegan roasted butternut squash soup and vegan apple pie.

Menu items are available to order online and must be ordered for pick-up or delivery by Dec. 2. High school students can apply to be ambassadors of county’s Vision Zero initiative

Founding Farmers

Founding Farmers, located at 12505 Park Potomac Ave. in Potomac, is a formal sit-down restaurant that “makes everything we can from scratch, from our bread to our ice cream & chocolate, using ingredients from farmers we know and trust,” their website states.

Advertisement

The restaurant’s Hanukkah menu features numerous holiday foods, including matzo ball soup, fig-orange glazed chicken, slow-cooked brisket, beyla honey-glazed salmon, potato latkes and sufganiyot (fried doughnuts) for dessert.

The menu will be available from Dec. 7-15. People can make reservations for lunch or dinner during Hanukkah to enjoy the holiday menu in the restaurant or they can order the hot and ready-to-eat version for pick-up or delivery online.

Georgetown Cupcake

While this famous cupcake shop has “Georgetown” in its name, it also has a location in Bethesda at 4834 Bethesda Ave.

Advertisement

The shop’s Happy Hanukkah Dozen includes vanilla, red velvet and chocolate cupcakes with fondant toppers depicting Jewish stars, menorahs and dreidels.

This special assortment is available for store pick-up or delivery from Dec. 1-15 and can be ordered online.

Silvers and Sons BBQ

This food truck brings in influences from the owner Jarrad Silver’s Jewish upbringing as well as food from around the Mediterranean.

Advertisement

The BBQ truck’s Hanukkah menu features smoked brisket, smoked lamb shoulder, potato latkes, matzo ball soup, challah loaf, sufganiyot brioche doughnuts and other holiday delicacies.

Food can be ordered online for pick-up on Dec. 7-8 or on Dec. 13 at the truck at 11910 Parklawn Drive in Rockville.

Sunflower Bakery

Sunflower Bakery, at 5951 Halpine Road in Rockville, and Café Sunflower, at 6101 Executive Boulevard in North Bethesda, are “dedicated to providing skilled job training and employment for adults 18+ with learning differences in pastry arts, production baking, barista service and front of house operations,” their website said.

Advertisement

The bakery offers a plethora of Hanukkah-themed desserts, including dreidel and menorah cookies, Hanukkah sugar cookies and Star of David mini cupcakes.

Orders for pick-up or delivery can be placed on their website but must be placed by midnight two days before the desired pick-up/delivery day.