Former Farquhar Middle School Principal Joel Beidleman engaged in sexual misconduct and workplace bullying, an investigation by the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General found.

The investigation determined that over many years Beidleman sexually harassed teachers at the middle school, retaliated against them, screamed and yelled. Eleven employees under Beidleman reported being bullied by the former principal as far back as 2018.

Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi wrote in a Memorandum of Investigation—addressed to Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight—that the investigation “substantiated violations of MCPS’s Code of Conduct, and sexual harassment and workplace bullying policies.”

According to a press release, this is the first part of two MCPS-related investigations announced by the Inspector General in September. The second investigation is looking into the school district’s “process for receiving and responding to allegations of misconduct by school system employees,” and is still in process.

The Memorandum of Investigation can be read at this link.

McKnight released a statement on Friday addressing the investigation, calling the principal’s behavior “disturbing and egregious.”

“As I’ve said since this issue came to our attention this summer, I will take swift, decisive action based on investigative findings,” she said. “Now that the OIG has referred this matter to me, I am moving forward without delay to ensure that wrongdoing is held to full account.”

County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-Large) – who is also chair of the Education and Culture Committee – applauded the OIG for conducting a “thorough” investigation and expressed appreciation for the people who sent information and participated in interviews.

Jawando noted that the OIG identified areas where MCPS leadership failed to be more proactive in addressing Beidleman’s behavior. In his statement, he said that he planned to follow up on the report with the Board of Education and MCPS leadership in oversight hearings in the coming months.

“Rebuilding trust and repairing the harm that teachers and students have experienced will take time. I am committed to ensuring MCPS implements new policies with fidelity and accountability along with better communication to the school community,” Jawando said.

The Board of Education also released a statement on Friday that said that they committed to using the Inspector General’s work “as a catalyst for thorough systemic reform and enhanced accountability.”

“The Board of Education will put policies and systems in place that nurture and support a culture of respect where employees feel safe and confident that complaints or concerns will be addressed. The Board thanks the Inspector General for the work of her and her team,” the Board stated.

McKnight said that it was “crucial” for every employee, student and parent of MCPS to know that abusive behavior won’t be tolerated.

She added that she has been working with a team to implement an “aggressive and comprehensive” action plan. According to McKnight, team members are local and national experts, staff and stakeholders within the MCPS community.

The goal of the action plan: “To rebuild trust, ensure no one is failed by our system, and to make clear that harassment, bullying, intimidation, and retaliation have absolutely no place in the MCPS community.”

“Ensuring a safe and positive work environment for our staff means a safe and positive environment for our students to learn, and that is our main focus and commitment,” her statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.