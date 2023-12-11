Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) has launched a new federal political action committee to support progressive candidates, the organization announced Friday.

Will of the People PAC was created to support “leaders who will reject the zero-sum politics of today and take real action to build an economy that works for all, protect our community from attacks on our fundamental rights, support our children’s education, and finally fix our broken healthcare system,” according to an email release the group issued Monday morning.



Jawando said in the release that the decision to create the PAC came out of a desire to continue work for progressive causes beyond his Senate campaign, which he ended in October.

“We are worried about the future of our country, and our world. It’s times like this, talking frankly with each other, that we see the weight in our children’s eyes,” Jawando said in the release.

The PAC filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission on Dec. 4. and has a Washington, D.C. address. Laura Decot is listed as the PAC’s designated agent and Chris Koob is listed as treasurer. They both work for Mele, Brangarth and Associates, a D.C.-based firm specializing in political finance compliance.

Elrich confirms he’ll run for a third term

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) confirmed he will run for a third term in 2026 during an interview on WAMU’s Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi on Dec. 1.

“Yes, absolutely,” Elrich answered when Nnamdi asked him with three seconds left in the broadcast whether he planned to run for re-election.

The answer is consistent with statements Elrich has made previously, particularly in response to a ballot initiative spearheaded by 2022 GOP county executive nominee Reardon Sullivan that would limit the county executive to two terms. If Sullivan’s petition gets 10,000 validated signatures, it will go on the ballot in November 2024 for the voters to decide.

“So, I guess [the Republican party] figures if they can’t take me out in an actual real election with a real candidate, they’ll see if they can knock me out with this.” Elrich said at a press briefing in September.

Elrich was elected as county executive in 2018 and previously served three four-year terms on the County Council.

