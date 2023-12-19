President Joe Biden will travel Tuesday afternoon from the White House to Bethesda for a campaign reception, according to the president’s daily schedule. No further details were shared about the campaign event.

The trip is expected to cause major delays on the Beltway due to a presidential motorcade during the evening rush hour. Commuters around the Washington, D.C., region may want to add extra time for their trip or plan an alternative route. Kensington synagogue’s ‘We Stand with Israel’ banner vandalized

At 3:40 p.m. Biden will depart the White House and head to the campaign reception in Bethesda. At this time drivers on the inner loops should expect closures and significant delays.

The schedule does not specify the location of the reception.

Biden is later scheduled to leave the reception at 5:45 p.m. and head back to D.C. during rush hour. On his return, drivers in the region should expect outer loop closures and delays. FULLY anticipate the inner loop being CLOSED from the GW Parkway all the way to probably MD 355/Rockville Pike for the first segment and then the outer loop for the return. Advertisement December 19, 2023

Last Thursday, Biden visited the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda to speak about prescription drug costs. The trip to the NIH headquarters caused significant traffic delays on the Beltway due to the motorcade, 7News reported.

Plan ahead and if possible, try to stay off the Beltway this afternoon and evening to avoid getting stuck behind the motorcade.

Related Stories