Whether you want to learn to swing dance, playing unlimited videogames or just drop into bed well before the stroke of midnight, there are a number of ways to ring in 2024 in Montgomery County.

Sports & Social Bethesda NYE Party

By reserving a premium seating table for $50 at Sports & Social in Pike and Rose (11800 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda), diners can access a New Year’s Eve party, a dedicated table, a midnight champagne toast, a live DJ, dancing and party favors. Reservations run from 8:45pm to midnight on Sunday, December 31. All food and drinks are pay as you go. Reservations are available on OpenTable. There is also a $20 option at the door without table reservations.

New Year’s Eve Swing Dance with California’s Alpha Rhythm Kings at the Spanish Ballroom

The Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park (7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo) will be home to a live band and beginner swing dance lessons hosted by Tom Koerner and Debra Sternberg. The night starts with the dance lesson from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then The Alpha Rhythm Kings will play from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Admission is $40 at the door, and $30 in advance online. The Praline Snack Bar will be open and selling food and drink.

Meadowside Nature Center Noon Year’s Eve

Advertisement

For Montgomery County’s younger residents who still want to celebrate the New Year before the clock strikes midnight, Meadowside Nature Center (5100 Meadowside Lane, Rockville) is hosting a daytime celebration. Participants can sign up for one-hour slots at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Montgomery Parks will offer activities and a small snack leading up to a toast (BYOJB – bring your own juice box!). Pre-registration is required, and admission is $7 per person.

New Year’s Eve with E.U. and Sugar Bear

Bethesda Theater (7719 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda) will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott and the Washington-D.C.-based go-go/funk band Experience Unlimited (E.U.), among other special guests. Doors open and dinner begins at 8 p.m., with the show starting at 10 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $60, and there is a $20 food/beverage minimum per person that is not included in the ticket price.

Advertisement

Dave & Buster’s New Year’s Celebration

For a New Year’s Eve filled with video games, Dave & Buster’s at the Rio Lakefront (9811 Washington Blvd., Gaithersburg) is hosting two celebrations to ring in 2024. First, a 4 p.m. family-friendly celebration will have attendees home by midnight, but not before an all-ages ginger ale toast and a special video countdown. Tickets are $54, and admission includes access to the appetizer banquet (which will have mini cheeseburgers, crispy chicken bites, French fries and more), unlimited soda, coffee and tea, and a $20 Power Card with unlimited video gameplay.

At 9 p.m., the atmosphere will shift towards the 21 and older crowd. Tickets range from $87.89 to $116.11 and will include access to the appetizer banquet (which will have mini beef wellington, bacon wrapped shrimp, chicken potstickers and more), unlimited soda, coffee and tea, and a $20 Power Card with unlimited video gameplay. Premium admission also includes two drink tickets valid for beer, wine, or specialty cocktails.

Advertisement

Dave & Buster’s in Silver Spring (8661 Colesville Road) will have similar events.

Related Stories