Montgomery County Police said Wednesday that they are investigating a fatal collision in Germantown on Dec. 26 that killed Daniela Fernanda Pineda, 20, of Gaithersburg.

Around 12:16 p.m., police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to the area of Frederick Road and Wheatfield Drive for a two-vehicle collision, according to police.

Police determined that Pineda, driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic, was traveling south on Frederick Road when she crossed the median and hit a white 2021 Ford Transit Van driving northbound. Gaithersburg teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting at Wheaton Metro

The adult male driver in the Ford van was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Pineda was in critical condition and died of her injuries at the hospital, police said. ICYMI (~1220p) 18900blk Frederick Rd, @mcfrs dispatched for collision w/entrapment, 1 person trapped, Add’l @MCFRS_EMIHS requested, 1 adult Pri1 & 1adult Pri2 transported. Rt355 between Wheatfield Dr & Game Preserve Rd SHUT DOWN in BOTH directions, @MDSHA sand truck requested pic.twitter.com/LaNG4MfBmt — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 26, 2023

Bryan Donado created a GoFundMe for Pineda’s funeral expenses.

“We are all devastated by Daniela Pineda’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service,” Donado wrote. “We want to give Daniela the memorial she deserves to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

As of midday Wednesday, more than $8,600 has been donated toward the $25,000 goal.

Donado said it is important to honor her because of “how loving, and charismatic she was,” and “her presence would light up the room and she was always the life of the party.”

Police said that this is an active and ongoing investigation and urge anyone with information about this incident to call Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at 240-773-6620.

