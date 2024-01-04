Two Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School students got into a fight Wednesday – the first day school resumed following winter break — confirmed Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Chris Cram on Thursday.

County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) released a statement Thursday about the fight after a video of the incident was shared with him and said that “violence has no place in our schools or community.”

MoCo360 has not yet been able to view the video.

According to Cram, an administrator who was on the scene de-escalated the fight immediately and school security staff aided as well.

“The incident was resolved very quickly,” Cram wrote in an email.

In his statement, Jawando commended the school administrator and security team for “acting swiftly.”

“Our students, teachers and staff deserve a safe place to learn and work,” Jawando said in the statement. “As an MCPS parent, all families deserve to feel safe sending their children to school. I will continue my efforts as chair of the Education and Culture Committee to ensure that MCPS has the funding to provide comprehensive support, including security, mental health services and restorative justice programs to address conflict and keep students safe.”

B-CC Principal Shelton Mooney will send out a letter about the incident to the school community later this afternoon, Cram said.

