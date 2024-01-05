Winter weather is expected to hit Montgomery County on Saturday, bringing the first snowfall of the year in the morning hours and then transitioning into rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for the Northwest portion of the county, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The latest NWS forecast has most of the county expected to see about less than an inch of snowfall, while northern areas of the county could see one to three inches of snow.

Saturday's storm is expected to transition from snow to rain around 1 p.m. A meteorologist with the NWS office in Baltimore said that "it never hurts to prepare" for winter weather and recommended those with plans to travel in the morning to prepare for extra time on the roads and drive carefully.

County officials and the Montgomery County Department of Transportation have been preparing main county roadways with salt brine, a mixture of 23% salt to water solution, to ensure roads don’t become slick. According to officials, MCDOT crews started to spray brine on Thursday and will continue to do so on Friday.

Officials are also urging the public to use winter salt more responsibly and modestly with the launch of the 2024 “Salt Wise” campaign. Residents are encouraged to follow three steps:

Shovel sidewalks, walkways and driveways right away to reduce ice. Use less salt – a little goes a long way. About one 12-once cup (or about the amount that fits into a coffee mug) can cover up to 10 sidewalk squares or a 20-foot driveway. If there is salt leftover after a storm, sweep it up and reuse.

The campaign is part of the county’s effort to raise awareness about excessive use of winter salt and the impact it has on the environment, wildlife, water ways and drinking water sources.

“Salt on sidewalks and driveways washes into storm drains and has to go somewhere. And it goes right into our creeks, streams and rivers like the Potomac [River],” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said at a news conference Thursday evening. “… Salt can harm aquatic life … even in low concentrations and provides harmful effects in freshwater ecosystems.” The MCDOT Salt Barn, at 17000 Crabbs Branch Way, Rockville stores 20,000 tons of salt used for melting ice and snow on county roads. Credit: Elizabeth Moseley Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) showcased the county’s winter weather preparations in front of 20,000 tons of salt. Credit: Elizabeth Moseley The MCDOT Salt Barn, at 17000 Crabbs Branch Way, Rockville stores tanks of salt brine used for melting ice and snow on county roads. Credit: Elizabeth Moseley

According to data from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC Water), salt levels in the county’s drinking water sources have increased dramatically. Officials say there has been a 104% increase in salt in the Potomac River and a 180% increase in salt in the Patuxent River since 1990.

“We have to remember it all goes somewhere, right? So, everything on our streets, everything on our sidewalks—it goes down a drain. It doesn’t disappear,” said Jon Monger, director of the county’s Department of Environmental Protection. “…So, we use very sophisticated drinking water systems that filter our drinking water that comes out of the Potomac. But the less that we have to filter out, the easier it is to make sure our water is safe.”

As of Thursday evening, about 40% of the county’s main roads had been salt brined, with the rest to be complete on Friday, according to county transportation officials. The weather forecast shows that the wintery mix will likely turn to rain, so crews won’t need to use plows or spread rock salt on the roads.

“At the end of the day, this is all about public safety,” Elrich said. “So, while we’re trying to minimize the damage to the environment, the reason we’re going to put salt brine out early is that even though the spray may [wash] away a couple of hours later, we know people are still going to be out there driving.”

County officials also said residents can take action if they see piles of salt in the roadways. The county transportation department is advising residents to call 240-777-0311, or 311 from within the county if they see an area in need of salt cleanup after a storm.

