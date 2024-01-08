Silver Spring resident Harry Dunn, 40, who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, announced Friday that he is running for Congress in Maryland’s 3rd district (contains Howard, Anne Arundel and Carroll counties).

Dunn served for 15 years as a Capitol Police Officer until he retired last month to run to replace Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Dist. 3), who said he is not seeking re-election.

“I’ve done all that I can do in my role as a Capitol Police officer,” Dunn said. “It’s no exaggeration to say that we are one election away from the extinction of democracy. And I believe that now, with this open seat in the district, it gives me an opportunity to continue to fight more for the country, the Constitution and the people of Maryland’s 3rd District.” [The Washington Post]

Family of late Landon School student sues Bethesda private school

Dawn and Scott Schnell of McLean, Virginia filed a lawsuit against The Landon School in Bethesda, which claims the private school failed to protect their son despite bullying and recent trauma. The suit was filed Thursday in the Montgomery County Circuit Court. Winter weather: Saturday snow will transition to rain

The Schnell’s son, Charlie, died by suicide in March 2022 after enduring bullying at the school as well as fear from threats of a school shooting and trauma from the suicide of a classmate and close friend’s father. Just 13 days before his suicide he withdrew from the school.

In a statement to WTOP, The Landon School wrote: “At Landon, we have no higher duty than supporting the well-being of our boys, a role we take very seriously. We continue to feel only compassion for the grief that this family is experiencing over the devastating loss of their son. And while we strongly disagree with the claims and characterizations made in their lawsuit, we will continue to navigate this situation with respect, compassion, and sensitivity.” [WTOP]

Advertisement

Volunteers needed in Rockville to shovel snow for neighbors

The city of Rockville is in search of good samaritans willing to shovel snow for senior citizens and people with disabilities in the community.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to visit www.rockvillemd.gov/snowremoval for more information and email Jerry Jones at gjones@rockvillemd.gov or call him at 240-314-8819 to sign up. Snow shoveling service requests can be made to Jones as well.

The program is held in partnership with the Rockville Senior Center, which will connect volunteers with people in need of shoveling near their home. [The MoCo Show]

Advertisement

Today’s weather:

Mostly sunny with a high of 43 degrees.

In case you missed it…

MoCo lacks waterfront dining. It’s poised to get 2,518 more feet of it.

MoCo libraries partner with the Washington Wizards to promote reading and literacy for kids, teens

Advertisement

Local business roundup: international firms coming to MoCo, and the largest venture capital deals in the county

Related Stories