Members of the Rockville City Police Department make an appearance in recently released February 2023 bodycam footage of Donald Trump presidential campaign aide Harrison Floyd.

After FBI agents arrived at Floyd’s Rockville apartment in an attempt to serve Floyd a subpoena in the federal investigation of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Floyd called Rockville City Police, stating two armed men accosted him. In the video, Floyd tells Rockville officers that he considered wrestling an FBI agent’s gun away from him.

Floyd allegedly assaulted the FBI agents, but the confrontation was not caught on film. Floyd was also charged with assaulting a police officer in Greenbelt about a week after the incident.

Bethesda apartment building condemned, hundreds displaced

Hundreds of residents have been displaced from Westwood Tower Apartments in Bethesda after an electrical problem filled floors with smoke and the building was condemned on Saturday, according to officials. Montgomery County Public Schools to close 2.5 hours early due to rain, wind

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an electrical issue at the apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The county’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs condemned the building and an estimated 205 units were impacted. Electrical repairs are estimated to take a few days.

Montgomery County Public Schools to host college admissions event Thursday

High school seniors can take a huge step in their college decision process by attending the college admissions night hosted by Montgomery County Public Schools on Thursday night.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. Representatives from Hood College, Morgan State University, Mount St. Mary’s University, Trinity Washington University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Washington Adventist University will be on-site to conduct interviews and on-the-spot admissions decisions and potentially grant scholarships.

Students who have already applied to Coppin State University and Stevenson University will be eligible for interviews for those schools.

Representatives from Montgomery College will also be on-site to assist with applications.

Today’s weather

A high of 57 degrees with a 100% of precipitation

