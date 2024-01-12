Montgomery County Police apprehended two D.C. men in downtown Silver Spring in November, according to a Wednesday press release. An MCPD drone known as “Raven 1” assisted in the arrest.
Per MCPD, the drone was dispatched after a report of an assault and was used to witness two men fleeing with stolen goods. Officials then tracked the individuals and captured them near the scene. (Source of the Spring)
Partial Red Line shutdown this weekend
On January 13 and 14, there will not be trains running between Takoma and Forest Glen on Red Line. The closure will allow for improvements to the stations and for construction of the Purple Line.
Additionally, the Silver Spring Station will be closed. Free shuttle buses will be available.
Several stations in Washington, D.C. on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines will be closed for a longer stretch over the weekend. (MyMCMedia)
MoCo collecting stories of Black veterans
The Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs is seeking to honor Black veterans on its website.
During February, Black History Month, the commission will recognize the service and sacrifices of Black veterans and military members past and present.
The tribute will also include a display in the Silver Spring Civic Center in Downtown Silver Spring. (MyMCMedia)
Today’s weather: Possibility of evening rain
