Montgomery County is forecasted to get 2-3 inches of snow Monday through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS issued a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday throughout the D.C. area, including all of Montgomery County, saying that snow may stop later Monday morning into the early afternoon, and will pick up again from mid-afternoon through Monday night.

In the advisory, NWS urged people to be careful when driving due to “slippery road conditions,” and “when venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.” Three people die in Montgomery County custody over three-day span

Montgomery County Police said that East West Highway is closed at Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase due to poor road conditions and urged drivers to seek an alternate route. Also, police said that both directions of Georgia Avenue are closed between the 22100 and 22300 blocks due to collisions.

Rockville City Police posted on social media that officers are responding to multiple traffic collisions due to the snow and said that salt crews are responding. Police said that if you must drive in these conditions, take caution and slow down.

County police said that drivers must completely clean the snow off their cars before driving to prevent collisions. Police said that if people drive with snow obstructing their view, they could receive a traffic ticket.

Snow has hit the DMV! ❄️☃️



Remember to take the time to clean the snow off your car and never drive with an obstructed view.



Driving with snow on your vehicle can lead to a collision and a traffic ticket. #MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/Q1mF7VLUGC — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 15, 2024

MoCo360 will provide updates on road conditions, county closures and snow accumulation as the winter weather continues.

