Twenty state lawmakers joined together Tuesday to form the Maryland Legislative Jewish Caucus, which focuses on advocating policies important to Jewish communities across Maryland. Montgomery County Democratic Del. Jared Solomon (D-Dist. 18) co-chairs the caucus with state Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Baltimore County Democrat.

“With antisemitic and hate incidents at record levels, the Maryland Jewish Legislative Caucus will be an important voice in the General Assembly to combat hate, collaborate with our diverse partners, and celebrate Jewish culture and heritage,” Solomon said in an announcement.

The caucus will also work to advocate for civil rights and religious freedom. [The Baltimore Banner]

D.C. region is hit with the most snow in two years, up to 5.6 inches in parts of MoCo

After a snowy Monday and Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service released its unofficial snow totals for the region, which showed that Montgomery County saw between 2.8 inches to 5.6 inches of snowfall. The results for five areas in the county are below:

Washington Grove – 5.6 inches

Montgomery Village – 5.2 inches

Takoma Park – 4.8 inches

North Potomac – 4.4 inches

Silver Spring – 4.2 inches

According to NWS, the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. regions picked up the most snow since 2022 from Monday’s snowstorm. For more information about snow totals in your area check out this link. [WTOP]

Police charge two in 7-Eleven armed robberies

Two people are facing charges for armed robberies that occurred at 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery County and D.C. The suspects are 35-year-old Stephen Lavance Oates Jr. and 29-year-old Katrice Cecilia Wood. Oates and Wood were arrested Thursday in Laurel and charged with armed robbery, assault and theft along with firearm-related charges. They are both being held without bond.

According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to a 7-Eleven in the 14100 block of Georgia Avenue around 2:52 a.m. Jan. 8. The two robbers were masked, and one showed a handgun while the other sprayed employees with pepper spray. They stole employees’ cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money from the register before fleeing.

The second robbery was on Jan. 10 at a 7-Eleven in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive in White Oak. Officers responded at 4:21 a.m. and determined that the same two masked people entered the store and demanded cell phones from the employees. They also stole scratch-off lottery tickets and an undisclosed amount of money. [WJLA 7News]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a low of 14 degrees and a high of 29 degrees.

