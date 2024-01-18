The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for the Washington, D.C. area, including Montgomery County, for Friday from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., projecting 1-2 inches of snow.
NWS said residents should “plan on slippery road conditions” and “the hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.”
In the advisory, NWS urged people to use caution when driving and when walking outside to watch their first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks and driveways, which could be icy and slick.
NWS is forecasting that this snowstorm will be smaller than the one on Tuesday, which accumulated 3-5 inches of snow in the region.
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has not yet announced whether there will be a two-hour delay, closure or regular opening on Friday.
MoCo360 will provide updates on road conditions, county closures and snow accumulation as the winter weather continues.
