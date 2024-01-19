A pharmacy delivery man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman with dementia in Bethesda, according to Montgomery County Police and charging documents.

Yuriy Ravdugin, 65, also of Bethesda, allegedly entered the woman’s home on East-West Highway during a delivery on Jan. 10 and started “forcibly touching her,” according to police.

Montgomery County Police said that officers responded to the home later that day for a report of sexual assault.

The person who informed police about the incident was a family member and caretaker for the woman, who had been diagnosed with dementia, requiring constant supervision and care, according to charging documents.

In September 2023, the family member installed surveillance cameras inside the victim’s apartment to easily monitor her condition.

On the day of the incident, another caretaker, who was with the woman daily, logged into the surveillance footage remotely and witnessed the assault taking place, according to charging documents. The caretaker utilized the audio speakerphone feature of the surveillance camera and told Ravdugin to stop, charging documents said.

The daily caretaker notified the family member, who then called 911, charging documents stated.

In an interview with police, the daily caretaker identified the man in the video footage as Ravdugin, who routinely delivered prescription medications to the woman’s residence through a pharmacy company and was aware of her declining mental capacity, according to charging documents.

Ravdugin was arrested on Wednesday in Takoma Park while making deliveries, police said. He

faces second-degree assault and third and fourth-degree sex offenses, according to charging documents.

He is being held without bond, according to digital court records. Ravdugin’s attorney information is not currently listed in online court records.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and urge anyone with information about this incident or about any potential victims to call the county police’s Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050 or visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the www.p3tips.com link at the top of the page or call 866-411-8477.

