Rockville could be getting a new 152-unit affordable housing complex. Plans for the seven-story apartment building, submitted by Rockville-based TM Associates Development, include redevelopment at the site, 1180 Nebel St., where a 1970s-era building currently sits.

The development would have units from one- to four-bedrooms that are affordable to 30% to 80% median family income, according to planning documents. Plans also include a private parking level, community room, fitness center, business center and a community “living room” for residents.

Planning documents also state that the developers will be applying for Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from the Maryland Community Development Administration, and are “actively working to identify a combination of public and private resources for the financing of this attainable housing development community.” [Urban Turf] Colesville Road in Silver Spring reopens after water main break

D.C. opens Chevy Chase Community Center redevelopment project to RFPs

The Chevy Chase Civic Center, a site that has been in the middle of heated community debate surrounding its redevelopment, is moving forward with plans to get a new library, community center and affordable housing. On Jan. 17, Washington, D.C.’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development released a request for proposals (RFP) to kickstart the development process.

“With the Chevy Chase Civic Site, we have the opportunity to create a civic site that is a model of how public facilities can be developed to create a vibrant, mixed-use community space that includes neighborhood-serving amenities and much-needed housing,” Deputy Mayor Nina Albert said in a press release. [The Washington Business Journal]

WeWork reaches downsizing agreement in Bethesda office tower

In early January, WeWork, renegotiated its lease with D.C.-based Carr Properties to downsize its current space at The Wilson building in downtown Bethesda. The new lease has the company using two floors of the building’s office space – instead of the current 60,000 square feet of space across three floors – and a cheaper rent.

“We are excited to continue providing an exceptional experience to our members at The Wilson and to all seeking turnkey, flexible workspace in Bethesda,” a WeWork spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Washington D.C. and the greater DMV region continues to be an important market for WeWork and we look forward to continuing to invest in our buildings and offerings there well into the future.”

Renegotiation of the lease is one step the coworking company is taking to rework its finances after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November. WeWork has successfully exited 67 leases as part of its bankruptcy filing. [BisNow]

Montgomery Parks seeks public input on projects in Bethesda, Gaithersburg

Montgomery Parks is looking to renovate the Maplewood-Alta Vista Local Park in Bethesda and the historic Johnson’s Local Park in Gaithersburg. The department is encouraging the public to give their feedback on the projects within the next few weeks.

The comment period for the Maplewood-Alta Vista Park project is open and residents can propose improvements and give feedback in a survey online. The survey will close at midnight on Feb. 12.

On Jan. 21, the parks department will host a community discussion about plans for Johnson’s Local Park from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Up County Early Childhood Center, 18100 Washington Grove Lane.

“Montgomery Parks wants to hear residents’ ideas for honoring the park’s past, while creating an outdoor recreation space that will be just as vital to future generations,” Christie Ciabotti, Site Planning Supervisor for Montgomery Parks, said in a press release.

