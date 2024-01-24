This story, originally published at 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2024, was updated at 2:59 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2024, to include statements from MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight, Council President Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Councilmembers Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), Will Jawando (D-At-large), Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7).

The Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General on Wednesday released a report faulting many aspects of Montgomery County Public Schools’ investigative processes—but did not state specifics of the investigations into sexual harassment allegations against former Principal Joel Beidleman.

The highly anticipated report comes amid a dispute between MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight and the Board of Education regarding an apparent request for her to resign. The OIG investigation stems from a high-profile scandal which revealed the school system’s mishandling of sexual misconduct and bullying allegations made against Beidleman. Former Farquhar principal Joel Beidleman no longer an MCPS employee

The inspector general found in its first investigation of the allegations, that the principal had engaged in sexual misconduct and bullying.

The latest report sums up five areas of concern with how the district handles complaints:

The district “does not have a comprehensive protocol addresssing the receipt, evaluation, tracking and disposition of complaints.” MCPS Department of Compliance and Investigations (DCI) “does not follow defined criteria for determining what actions to take with complaints.” “DCI does not have comprehensive policies for conducting and documenting investigations.” Lack of evidence in electronic case files that DCI “consistently followed sound investigative practices.” “Previously identified deficiencies have not been addressed.”

A letter from the superintendent to Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi was included in the report and stated that she accepted the results of the investigation and the OIG’s recommendations for the district.

“MCPS will collaborate with the Board of Education to make the necessary systemic changes to policies, regulations, procedures, organizational structure, leadership and staff credentials and training , and oversight of employee complaints and investigations,” McKnight wrote.

In addition, McKnight noted that since the release of the initial investigation into the allegations against Beidleman, the district has approved a revision to its email retention policy (from one to three years) beginning on Feb. 12, and has purchased Go Guardian – a complaint tracking and processing application – which will be implemented at the end of the month.

A joint oversight committee meeting on the OIG’s findings—which will be open for the public—has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at the council building, according to a statement from Council President Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Council Vice President and Audit Committee Chair Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and Education and Culture Committee Chair Will Jawando (D-At-large) Wednesday.

“The Council will continue to push for the increased accountability and transparency from MCPS that our educators and families deserve,” councilmembers stated. “Additionally, we will work with the Board of Education and MCPS leadership to ensure that identified deficiencies are addressed in a timely and comprehensive manner.”

Councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) also released a joint statement on the findings of the OIG’s report which urged the school board to “take decisive action.”

“The report found four instances since 2019 in which the school system was notified of deficiencies in these processes, received recommendations for improvement and failed to take corrective action,” Glass and Luedtke stated. “This culture of non-compliance is unacceptable and deprives students, educators and staff of the safe learning and working environment they deserve.”

Their statement also emphasized that members of the council and the public have unanswered questions about Beidleman’s promotion. “The public’s trust has been eroded and the school board must commit itself to leading with transparency and accountability.”

McKnight released a statement to the school community Wednesday which expressed her gratefulness for Limarzi and her team for their “thorough and rigorous review of longstanding, systemic issues within MCPS.”

“The OIG report represents an important step toward updating and modernizing processes, policies and procedures to better align them with MCPS value – and most importantly so no one within the MCPS family ever has to endure unchecked abuse, harassment, bullying or retaliation again,” McKnight stated.

“I am fully in alignment with the OIG’s recommendations, many of which I have already been working with my team to address by implementing dozens of corrective actions over the last several months – and I appreciate the OIG for acknowledging that progress in today’s report,” the statement continued.

McKnight added that this week she shared updates to the district’s corrective action plan and acknowledged that there is still work to be done ahead. Actions and policy changes would be done in collaboration with the school board, County Council and the OIG.

“Part of overhauling MCPS is cultivating an environment and policies that facilitate greater collaboration and coordination, ensuring that important information is shared with appropriate leaders who are empowered to take action when we recognize rot in the system,” McKnight stated. “As I’ve said from day one, these issues may not have started on my watch, but as superintendent, they will end on my watch.

“As a mother, a woman and an educator who has committed decades of her life working to support students, families and staff at MCPS, I am honored to continue serving this community, and to drive the reforms that will usher in a new era for MCPS – one that embraces accountability, transparency and trust, and that ensures students and staff are able to thrive in the safe and health learning and teaching environments I know MCPS is capable of.”

Members of the Board of Education did not immediately respond to MoCo360’s request for comment via email Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

