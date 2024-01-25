As Valentine’s Day approaches, the scramble for the perfect date night begins. But don’t panic; numerous restaurants can provide the romantic meal you’re looking for in Montgomery County.

Bethesda

CHIKO, an Asian fusion food spot at 7280 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda, is celebrating the Lunar New Year, which is from Feb. 10-24. Since Valentine’s Day falls into that, they are offering a Lunar New Year-inspired four-course menu for two on Feb. 14 that costs $75. You can order take-out or delivery online.

The snack is a Mala Shrimp Cocktail (shrimp is a symbol of liveliness/romance and good fortune), the appetizer is a Garlic Scallop Dumpling with ginger-scallion sauce and chives, the entrée is Longevity Noodles and Galbi Jjim, and the dessert is Orange & Chocolate Pot de Crème with candied mandarins and whipped cream.

Mon Ami Gabi, a French bistro at 7239 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda, will have a Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe menu available from Feb. 9-22 for $80 per person. Reservations can be made online.

The dinner includes a warmed baguette, Maine lobster bisque or petite green salad, caramelized sea scallops or filet mignon Rossini and bitter-sweet chocolate terrine.

North Bethesda

City Perch Kitchen+Bar, an upscale American restaurant at 11830 Grand Park Ave. in Pike and Rose, has a four-course menu for two for $125 per person. Reservations can be made online.

Advertisement

The fixed menu includes oysters, root vegetable bisque, filet and lobster, panna cotta and two champagne options.

Melina, a fine-casual Greek restaurant at 909 Rose Ave. in Pike and Rose, is offering a pre-fixed multi-course meal for $80 per person. Reservations can be made online.

The menu has a plethora of dishes to choose from, such as grilled shrimp, roasted sweet potatoes, braised short rib, halibut fillet, maitake mushroom, ‘Galaktoboureko’s’ custard and white chocolate almond cake.

Advertisement

Summer House Santa Monica, a California-influenced American eatery at 11825 Grand Park Ave. in Pike and Rose, will offer three Valentine’s Day specials from Feb. 14-18. Reservations can be made online.

These specials are George’s Bank Scallops for $33.95, Maine Lobster Risotto for $35.95 and Raspberry Mousse and Chocolate Creamuex for $14.95.

Gaithersburg

The Melting Pot, a fondue spot at 9021 Gaither Road in Gaithersburg, offers a five-course menu for $89 per person. Reservations can be made online.

Advertisement

The menu features cheese fondues, such as black truffle cheddar and hot honey alpine, an entree fondue (center-cut filet, teriyaki-marinated steak, herb-crusted chicken breast and shrimp) and for dessert: passionate pear dark chocolate and bananas foster white chocolate fondues.

Silver Spring

J. Hollinger’s, a chophouse at 8606 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, will have a four-course Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe menu for $75 per person. Reservations can be made online.

The meal includes a variety of options, including jumbo scallops, carrot ricotta ravioli, filet mignon, braised beef short ribs, blood orange creme brulée and flourless chocolate torte. There are also champagne selections and “flirty cocktails,” with names such as XOXO and Crimson Kiss.

Advertisement

Chevy Chase

Opal, an American coastal-fare restaurant at 5534 Connecticut Ave. NW in Chevy Chase, will have a four-course menu for $100 per person. Reservations can be made online.

The dinner includes a few options for each course, which are lobster bisque en croute, roasted beet and red grapefruit salad, dry-aged Angus beef tartare, potato gnocchi and chanterelle mushrooms, spaghetti carbonara, Carolina white shrimp and polenta, duck a l’orange, cabbage wrapped black cod, root vegetable gratin, molten chocolate lava cake and cherries jubilee.

Related Stories