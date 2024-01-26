Registration has opened for Montgomery County students to attend a free in-person college fair featuring more than 50 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) across the country. At the fair students will have the opportunity to speak with college representatives, interview on the spot and participate in workshops and discussions.

Students and their parents or guardians can reserve a spot at the fair by registering online. The event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Universities at Shady Grove, 9630 Gudelsky Drive in Rockville.

This will be the 16th annual HBCU college fair for MCPS students. According to Karen Crews, the director of Student Well-Being and Achievement for MCPS, the fair aims to help students and parents learn more about what an HBCU is, and how they support and help students reach their potential. MCPS investigator who alleged retaliation is restored to former position, he says

“The type of nurturing that our HBCUs provide to students, it’s just like none other,” Crews told MoCo360. Crews attended two HBCUs—Bowie State University and Howard University—according to her LinkedIn profile.

“If you talk to any student that has attended an HBCU, they will typically tell you that they were able to be in an environment with students that look like them,” Crews said. “… I think HBCUs just have such a unique and important place in our society and have for years educated many professionals and famous people, including our Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Maryland is home to four HBCUs: Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. In neighboring Washington, D.C., there are two HBCUs: Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia.

Advertisement

The fair is open to MCPS students from grades eight through 12 and is one of the district’s largest college events, Crews said, adding that more than 2,000 students and parents attended MCPS’ HBCU fair last year.

Around 500 people have already registered for the upcoming fair, according to Crews. Registration closes at noon on Feb. 15.

While at the event, college representatives will be on hand to answer questions about admissions, financial aid, testing, majors and student life, Crews said. There will also be a panel discussion with members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, a coordinating body made up of nine historically African American Greek Letter organizations.

Advertisement

In addition, there will be workshops on college preparation, student life, financial aid assistance, scholarships and discussions dedicated to first generation college students and National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) eligibility, Crews said.

To make the most of the experience, Crews recommends students talk with their school’s College and Career Information Coordinator before attending and come to the event ready to learn and with questions. She also advised students to browse the list of attending colleges and universities available online.

The event is co-sponsored by MCPS and the Montgomery County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Advertisement

The HBCU fair is one of three annual college fairs hosted by MCPS, according to Crews. In October, the district hosted the National Hispanic College Fair. In April, the district will host the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC). Details for the 2024 NACAC are not available yet.

Related Stories