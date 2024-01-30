Police are looking for help identifying the suspect who stabbed two men in a large fight outside La Catrina Bar and Lounge in Bethesda on Jan. 14.

The fight began around 2 a.m. After about 10 minutes, a man left the restaurant and was struck by two suspects. Another man tried to intervene and was also stabbed.

The Montgomery County Police Department recently released surveillance video and asks anyone with information to give a tip by calling 1-866-411-8477 or by going to the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website. 79-year-old dies several days after Silver Spring traffic collision

A new bill in the Maryland General Assembly sponsored by Montgomery County-based Del. Bonnie Cullison (D-Dist. 19) would extend Affordable Care Act coverage to undocumented immigrants in Maryland. Cullison represents the Aspen Hill area of Silver Spring.

“You put more healthy people into the [insurance] pool, it stabilizes insurance rates,” Cullison told Maryland Matters. “We have the worst emergency room wait times in the country, and a lot of that is because people don’t have preventive and primary care, so they end up in emergency rooms, whether they are undocumented or not…If they don’t have health care, that’s uncompensated care.”

About one third of the 300,000 Marylanders who don’t have health coverage are considered undocumented, according to Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Meals on Wheels needs more local volunteers

Meals on Wheels Takoma Park/Silver Spring is seeking 10 new volunteer drivers who can distribute meals in Takoma Park, Silver Spring, Langley Park, Chillum and Adelphi.

The organization delivers over 55,000 meals per month to homebound people in Montgomery County and Prince George’s County and is facing increased demand.

“We make it easy for our drivers by providing the tools and support they need for a great experience. Each route starts at noon and requires only an hour and a half, or often less, making it quite manageable for retirees to, and also possible for people working from home to do on their lunch,” said Ruth Masterson, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Takoma Park/Silver Spring.

To learn more about volunteering, visit mowtakoma.org.

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy with a high of 43 degrees

